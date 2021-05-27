Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €34.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.84 ($40.99).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.04 ($54.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €45.84 ($53.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.36.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.