Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 370,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,347. The stock has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

