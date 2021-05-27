Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 208,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,743. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

