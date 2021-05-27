Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,082. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

