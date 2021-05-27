Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647,898. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 288.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

