Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19,468.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 555.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.77. 50,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

