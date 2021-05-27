Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 378.6% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 378.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

HSQVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

