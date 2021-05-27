Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.67.

H opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,399. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

