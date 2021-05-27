Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

