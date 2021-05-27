Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.05 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $13,429.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00355355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00839696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

