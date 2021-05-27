IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 16,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.72 million and a P/E ratio of -55.63. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

