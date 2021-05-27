IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

IBEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $388.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

