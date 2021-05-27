Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBJHF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

