ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $100.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

