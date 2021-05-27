iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Down 5.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.30. 24,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,389,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

