Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,726. Identiv has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

