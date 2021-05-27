Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00027121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $120,421.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00355268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00187820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00836554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,318 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

