IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Trading 2.3% Higher

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.27. 65,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 157,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IEC Electronics by 259.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the first quarter worth $183,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the first quarter worth $245,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

