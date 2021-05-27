II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIVI. DA Davidson increased their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.79.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.