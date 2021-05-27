Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $37.70 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $458,066.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $57.81 or 0.00153791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00352746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00820438 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032198 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

