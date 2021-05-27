IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Down 4%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

