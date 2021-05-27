Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

