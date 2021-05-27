Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $39.50. Immunocore shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,981,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.