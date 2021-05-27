Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,310 at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 1,066.90 ($13.94) on Thursday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 968.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

