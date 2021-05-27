Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 1,095.33 ($14.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 968.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.30.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
