IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 147,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

