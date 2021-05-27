IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $465.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

