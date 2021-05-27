IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 224,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $74,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $149,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,602 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

