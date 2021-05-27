IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.