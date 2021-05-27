IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 35,020 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

