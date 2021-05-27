IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 48,099 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

