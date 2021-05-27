Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.