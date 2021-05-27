Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $304.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

