Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.82 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

