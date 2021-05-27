Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.

INVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,594,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

