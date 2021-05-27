Insider Buying: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OMEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.
