Insider Buying: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OMEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

