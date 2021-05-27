Insider Buying: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) VP Buys 8,975 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25.

RDN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 1,714,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,432. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Radian Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Radian Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

