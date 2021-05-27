Insider Selling: Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alleghany stock opened at $705.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.69.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.