Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Sells 1,308 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $394.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

