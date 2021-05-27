Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $98,600.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.96 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

