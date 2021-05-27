Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00.

BGFV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 1,228,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,834. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

