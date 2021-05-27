Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells 565 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,966.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $182,704.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John M. A. Donelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 74,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.