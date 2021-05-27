Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DXCM stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.91. 843,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,279. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.74 and its 200 day moving average is $365.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

