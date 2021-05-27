Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

