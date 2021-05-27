Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 10,003 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

