Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $265,283.96 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HTH opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

