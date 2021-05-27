Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $265,283.96 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE HTH opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.