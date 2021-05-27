Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 30,803 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 1,432,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,538. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $7,239,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

