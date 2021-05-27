Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 38,951 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 38,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,063,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

