Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

