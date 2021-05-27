Insider Selling: Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $392,701.04 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

